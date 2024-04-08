Gangu Ramsay of horror film specialists Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

IANS

Veteran cinematographer-filmmaker-producer Gangu Ramsay passed away on Sunday. He was 83. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to age-related ailments.

Gangu Ramsay’s career spanned decades as he worked on over 50 iconic films under the Ramsay Brothers banner, including classics like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Saamri, Tahkhana, Purani Haveli, and Khoj.

He worked with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on his debut film Aashik Aawara, and also collaborated with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on the Khiladi series, including Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi and Pandav. He work on television includes Horror Show, Naagin, and Zimbo, among others. His legacy extends beyond borders, having worked with renowned actors like Vishnu Vardhan in the South Indian film industry. A couple of years back, Kumar Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers died at 85 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

