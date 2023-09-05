Gary Wright, musician best known for 'Dream Weaver,' 'Love Is Alive', dies at 80

ANI
Washington DC, September 5
American musician and composer Gary Wright has passed away following a protracted struggle with his health, TMZ reported. He was 80.
Gary Wright died early on Monday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, in the South Bay, according to Justin Wright, Gary's son, who spoke to TMZ. He was reportedly given a Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia diagnosis roughly five or six years ago.
Over the past year, Gary's Parkinson's disease has advanced quickly, and Justin claimed that his father eventually lost the capacity to move and talk.
Tmz reported that nurses who were attending to Gary over the past few days informed the family that he was beginning his final chapter.
His friend and Singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop took to X and paid tribute to the late musician.
Bishop posted 2 photos of him and Gary, and wrote, "It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright's passing. The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley."
He added, "Gary's vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come. I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."
It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright's passing. The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley. Gary's vibrant personality and… pic.twitter.com/r7bwnIhKME— Stephen Bishop (@BishSongs) September 4, 2023
The two enormous songs Gary produced in the middle of the 1970s were 'Dream Weaver' and 'Love is Alive'. In the end, he created 12 separate albums starting in 1970, in addition to numerous compilations and collaborations with other musicians. He once collaborated with none other than former Beatle George Harrison in one of his well-known projects.
Gary played keyboards on George's album 'All Things Must Pass' and is credited with assisting George on other of his solo songs as well. Gary worked with George on 'Footprints', so George returned the favour on one of Gary's CDs.
