Gashmeer Mahajani on being a part of web series Tu Zakhm Hai

Gashmeer Mahajani, the lead in MX Players’ web series, Tu Zakhm Hai, has been receiving positive comments on his role. Gashmeer says, “There are so many layers to him, it was quite a process to get it right. I spent the entire shoot by myself, cut off from the outer world. We filmed it far from home in Delhi, which was good for me. From the moment I stepped out of the hotel room until I returned, I was Viraj.”

He adds, “The crew members were wary of approaching me when I was practising my lines or getting into the character because I was not Gashmeer but that intimidating, authoritative person, who probably scared them. He has so much violence, hurt, and angst inside him that it wouldn’t have been possible to snap in and out of it effortlessly.”

Tu Zakhm Hai follows the life of Viraj Trehan, a hawala king, who runs illegal operations with an iron fist while hiding behind the facade of a real estate mogul.