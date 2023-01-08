Gashmeer Mahajani on his body transformation

Gashmeer Mahajani is all set to stun his fans with his new project, a supernatural show, titled Ishq Mein Ghayal. He is playing the mysterious character of Armaan in the show.

The character is that of a werewolf with supernatural powers, who has lived over a hundred years. The promo of the show has already been released on social media.

He says, “Along with acting, looking the part was also important. I went through rigorous physical training, doing hardcore stretches and yoga, to transform my body. Now, I am able to do splits and somersault flips in the air and my body is going back to the same athletic strength which it had when I was 17 or 18. Also, substantial changes have been made to the food I consume. As I always say, ‘an actor’s intellect & body, both have to be equally employed in the character they play’.”

On the work front, Gashmeer will be seen in director Vishal Furia’s Chorri -2 opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha.