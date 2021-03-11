Gateway of India celebrates launch of Stranger Things season 4, watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 27

Ever since Eleven ripped open a portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down in 1983, similar rifts have been opening up in the most unexpected places including our world now.

In celebration of the return of Stranger Things, rifts will start appearing on some of the most iconic monuments around the globe. As part of this unique initiative, The Gateway of India joins the world stage alongside a special list of 15 prestigious landmarks (across 14 countries), such as the Empire State Building in New York, Duomo Square in Milan, Bondi Beach in Australia, Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia and The Wawel Castle in Krakow, amongst others to capture the love of the fans and showcase the show’s most unforgettable moments.

In anticipation of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 that premieres on May 27, Aamchi Mumbai was treated to a grand celebration for the fans with a one of a kind projection mapping on the city’s beloved and iconic tourist landmark - The Gateway of India. Taking over the night skies of Mumbai, the heritage monument was lit up with a larger than life display of popular elements from the series.

Check out the video of the larger than life projection to celebrate the series:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In a grand reveal, the iconic monument turned into a massive canvas, giving us glimpses of our favourite characters including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and the gang, along with all the mayhem that’s in store for them in the Upside Down. The reaction of the crowd was a moment to savour as they were left awe struck by the stunning projection of the ‘rift’ in a truly immersive experience.

Since the launch of its first season in 2016, Stranger Things has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon. Eleven and her friends have captured the imaginations of fans from India and the world and the rifts take them inside the story, taking them through the Upside Down and into an alternate reality.

The series is enjoyed by millions of fans and is available in three Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil & Telugu).