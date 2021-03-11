Gauahar Khan on playing a host in IRL- In Real Love

Gauahar Khan is all set to host an Indian dating reality show. The show is called IRL: In Real Love, where she will be sharing the screen space with Ranvijay Singha.

Announcing the same the diva took to her Instagram handle, where she shared a picture with him.

Gauahar said, “I am super excited that our show is going to be out soon. It is made with a whole lot of love and we had an absolute blast being the hosts of this amazing show. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. See you there.”