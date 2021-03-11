Gauahar Khan on playing a host in IRL- In Real Love

Gauahar Khan is all set to host an Indian dating reality show. The show is called IRL: In Real Love, where she will be sharing the screen space with Ranvijay Singha.
Announcing the same the diva took to her Instagram handle, where she shared a picture with him.
Gauahar said, “I am super excited that our show is going to be out soon. It is made with a whole lot of love and we had an absolute blast being the hosts of this amazing show. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. See you there.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...