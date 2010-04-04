Gaurav Amlani praises his character, Khanderao Holkar, in Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Actor Gaurav Amlani is seen as Khanderao Holkar in Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Talking about the portrayal of Khanderao, Gaurav shares, “Playing Khanderao’s character is great. He is aspirational, ambitious, strong-headed, unpredictable; extreme with his emotions and has a very emotional as well as romantic side to him at the same time. There are so many shades and areas, so much to explore as an actor that I actually learn through him every day.”

He adds, “While he wants to be happy and supportive of Ahilya, but there is always something or the other that causes a divide between the two. It is important to understand the great emotional complexity this character comes with. Playing such a nuanced character only makes me richer as an actor.”