Gaurav Prateek, who is seen in Mission Raniganj, talks about his career path

What was your last television show?

My last television show was Rajat Rekha on Doordarshan, and I have also recently completed some web series projects.

What platform is best for you? TV or film?

There are significant differences between film and television. In my opinion, television is like a newspaper, and film is like a novel. You can understand it in those terms.

What attracted you to the role of Diwakar, and how did you prepare for this character?

I was drawn to the character of Diwakar because I felt I could do justice to the role. In this film, there are so many artistes, and each character has its own sphere, so my character was also within a specific range. Our director guided us, and I followed his instructions throughout the film. He told me that Diwakar is a very calm person, respects his ‘sir’ Jaswant Singh Gill a lot, and walks alongside him like a shadow. So, I followed this direction throughout the film.

What was it like working with Akshay Kumar? Can you share any memorable moments from the sets?

Akshay sir was my hero even before I got the chance to work with him. In my childhood, I watched the film Mohra, and that was the first time I saw Akshay sir on screen. Sharing the screen with him today is a matter of pride for me. There were also some memorable moments, such as playing cricket and catch and throw with him on the sets. Additionally, observing him perform, his work ethic, and his style of working were all memorable experiences for me.

Can you share your experience working with the director and the rest of the cast on this project?

Tinu sir paid attention to every detail. Working with such a large cast isn’t easy, but he directed the film very well. He would always guide me, telling me what to do and what not to do. The rest of the cast is also fantastic. It was a great experience working with everyone.

As an actor, how do you balance the demands of your character with your own creative input when playing such a crucial role in a film?

Since my character was well-defined, I couldn’t add much from my side. I tried my best to portray the character as per the director’s vision.

Lastly, are there any new roles that you’re excited about after Mission Raniganj?

Yes, I have an upcoming project with Ajay Devgn. Apart from that, I have several other films and web series in the pipeline. I’m also in talks with director Abhishek Sarwate for a project.