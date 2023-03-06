Gauri Khan celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan mega success

ANI
Mumbai, March 5
As Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, the superstar's wife Gauri Khan expressed her happiness.
Sharing the box-office numbers, Gauri wrote, "Record breaking streak... #Pathaan."
Record breaking streak… #Pathaan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O7ZSiAEMrS— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) March 3, 2023
On March 3, 'Pathaan' broke the record of 'Baahubali 2' and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs, Sun 5 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: Rs 18.24 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: Rs 528.29 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."
#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs, Sun 5 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: Rs 18.24 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2023
⭐️ NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: Rs 528.29 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.
The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore. With 'Pathaan' surprassing the collection of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' in Hindi, director Siddharth Anand expressed happiness on Twitter.
"Crossed The Lifetime Collections Of #Baahubali2 In Hindi. Proud Moment For Me...!!!Once Again Thanks To All The Audience Who Encouraged The Film #Pathaan," he tweeted.
Released on January 25, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan.
The film's team recently held a success bash where SRK, Deepika and Siddharth shared their experience of coming on board for Pathaan.
"It's nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days," SRK said at the event.
