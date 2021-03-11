Gauri Khan reaches Milan to explore art and innovation in the field of interior designing

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

Interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, has delighted her fans with some new pictures from her trip to Milan. She is in Paris to attend the ongoing furniture fair, Salone del Mobile, which commenced on June 7 and will end on June 12. The celebrity interior designer, it seems, is finding inspiration and selecting pieces for her upcoming projects.

With three pictures at three different locations in Milan, Gauri wrote, “Milan … a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together .. innovation of technique and material through design # Salone del mobile." In the first picture, Gauri can be seen enjoying a beverage on an Italian street. The second one is a mirror selfie with a friend and in the third picture, Gauri is standing in front of the Salone del Mobile.

Her fans have expressed their adulation for these new photos. A fan wrote, ‘Slaying as always#queen’, another commented, ‘so beautiful and beautiful’, yet another wrote, ‘Queen Khan’.

In her last post, Gauri had posted a video announcing a masterclass on residential design. She wrote, “A sneak peek into my class on residential design @thedesignersclass. Learn the tips and tricks of residential design and get exclusive tips and tricks from me."

Her husband Shah Rukh was the first one to drop a witty comment on the post. He said, “I think I will sign up for this....get my study to look better!!"

Also a producer, Gauri has a huge circle of friends in Bollywood and is a regular at Bollywood parties and other events related to Shah Rukh Khan. She was there at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash too. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan Is also bankrolled by Gauri.

