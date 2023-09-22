Gauri Tejwani to play mother in Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke

IANS

Gauri Tejwani will be seen essaying the role of the mother of the titular character of Pashminna in the upcoming television show Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke. The show brings a beautiful saga of love set in Kashmir’s scenic valley capitalising on its stunning natural beauty.

Playing the roles of Pashminna and Raghav, Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani bring life into characters who, despite their diverse backgrounds, find themselves united by destiny.

In the show, Gauri assumes the pivotal role of Preeti Suri, Pashminna’s mother. Talking about her part, the actress said, “Being part of Pashminna is an incredible experience, as it seamlessly weaves together the timeless elements of classic romance against the enchanting backdrop of Kashmir. The script of the show is truly exceptional. Pashminna will premiere in October on Sony SAB.

