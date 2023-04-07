Gaurika Sharma to play Shravani

Child actress Gaurika Sharma will be playing the title role in the show, Shravani.

Shravani, a determined child, is the ray of hope for her blind parents.

Speaking about her role, Gaurika says, “I am so happy to be a part of Shravani. Playing the role of Shravani is amazing. She is such a kind and happy person and I am trying my best to be like her. Everyone in the team is really nice, and I am having so much fun on the sets. I hope people like watching me on the show and give love!”