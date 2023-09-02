Gautam Singh Vig handles a real revolver for Junooniyatt

Bringing action-packed sequence to life demanded an understanding of how to handle a real revolver and training behind the scenes in Colors Junooniyatt, and to ensure an authentic portrayal actor Gautam Singh Vig left no stone unturned.

Talking about the gun sequence in the current track of the show, Gautam Singh Vig says, “I’ve always been a big fan of the action genre and love shooting such sequences. I’m so glad that this show brought the opportunity to enliven an action and drama-packed scene. As an actor, it was a test to infuse this intense scene with authenticity, making sure that the revolver in my hand was more than just a mere prop.”