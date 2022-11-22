Gautam Singh Vig is the latest contestant to exit ‘Bigg Boss’ house

The Weekend Ka Vaar of Colors’ Bigg Boss 16 concluded with a lot of drama and entertainment. After belting out a series of reality checks, host Salman Khan announced the eviction of Gautam Singh Vig. While everyone assumed Salman Khan was joking, Gautam’s exit from the house shocked the housemates. Early in his journey on the show, Gautam established himself as the second captain of the house, after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. As a captain, Gautam handled all the house-related responsibilities impeccably. Gautam and Soundarya Sharma’s romance drew a lot of attention in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Recently, Soundarya decided to test Gautam’s love. This did not go well with Gautam, who distanced himself from her. On several occasions during his stint in the house, he had rounds of heated arguments with Shalin Bhanot, who remained his nemesis for a significant period of time. Due to less involvement from the last week and lack of audience support, Gautam had to bid adieu to the show.

On his exit from the show, Gautam says, “I am shocked and wasn’t expecting my journey to end so soon. I consider myself extremely lucky to have been a part of India’s biggest reality show. It has taught me to deal with distressing and uncomfortable circumstances. I’m more patient and empathetic, and have a better understanding of who I am.”