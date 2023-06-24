Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her latest series, 'Highway Love

Amazon MiniTV recently released the series Highway Love. It is a romantic drama that follows two individuals who meet unexpectedly, delving into the power of human connections, the complexities of love and self-discovery. It features Ritvik Sahore and Gatayri Bharadwaj as the leads.
Gatayri Bharadwaj says, “I loved my character when it was narrated to me. There are certain characters that you just connect with. Moreover, I knew I would be opposite Ritvik, and because our last show did well, it felt like a perfect opportunity to do something again that the audience would love.”
She adds, “There is so much warmth and happiness in the series, as well as a lot of conflict. I am hoping the audience will be able to enjoy the work that we have put in.”
