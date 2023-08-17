 Gear up for AP Dhillon's docu-series, 'Guns & Gulaabs' and much more on OTT platforms this week : The Tribune India

Gear up for AP Dhillon's docu-series, 'Guns & Gulaabs' and much more on OTT platforms this week

'Lakhan Leela Bhargava', 'Ahsoka' and 'Mask Girl' are other titles to watch out for

AP Dhillon's First Of A Kind is releasing on August 18. Instagram/ primevideoin



IANS

New Delhi, August 17

With the action, drama and romance stories, there are numerous possibilities for binge-watching series on the OTT platforms this week, but only a few are worthy of our time.

Whether you're a fan of riveting movies or prefer to dive into gripping series on OTT platforms, there's something extraordinary in store for everyone in the coming days.

From Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon's docu-series to romantic comedy action 'Guns &amp; Gulaabs', to upcoming Star Wars series 'Ahsoka', the upcoming lineup promises to keep you hooked and engaged.

IANS has brought an enthralling slate, which will captivate audiences of varied choices with titles spanning across genres and languages.

Here's a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS:

'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind':

The four part docu-series explores the life and rise of Punjabi rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon, and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

Helmed by series director Jay Ahmed, produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docu-series captures AP Dhillon's remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamour, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today.

'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' will premiere on August 18 on Prime Video.

'Guns & Gulaabs':

'Guns & Gulaabs' is a captivating narrative of 'firsts', set in the early '90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade.

The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes. Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, 'Guns & Gulaabs' bears their original comedy signature throughout.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts. It will premiere on August 18 on Netflix.

'Lakhan Leela Bhargava':

Set against the backdrop of Allahabad, 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' starring Ravie Dubey in the lead is a heartwarming legal drama that chronicles the life of Lakhan, a young and inexperienced lawyer, as he defies all odds to ascend the ladder of success in his city. Born amidst complex circumstances, Lakhan emerges as the embodiment of resilience, adaptability, and audacity.

Ravie, who is all set to outshine as a lawyer alongside Sanvikaa Singh, Akshay Joshi, Saad Bilgrami, Bhuvnesh Mann, Ariah Agarwal and Aradhana Sharma. The series is produced by Sumeet Chaudhry, Kewal Sethi and Saurabh Tewari, directed by Abhijit Das and Abhay Chhabra the series will stream for on JioCinema from August 21.

'Ahsoka':

The upcoming 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' is developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It is a spin-off from the series 'The Mandalorian'. The series follows Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson), as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

The show will apparently feature different timelines, connecting threads from both the past as well as the present from the times of the Republic, to the Galactic Empire and now the New Republic which was formed after the events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi'. In addition, the series will also apparently dive deeper into the lore of The Force, which is the religion of all Force users, Jedi, Sith or otherwise. ‘Ahsoka' will release on August 23 on Disney+.

'Mask Girl':

'Mask Girl' is a South Korean TV series directed by Kim Yong-hoon, starring Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, and Yeom Hye-ran. Kim Mo-Mi (Go Hyun-jung/Nana), an office worker who is insecure about her looks, becomes a masked internet personality by night- until a chain of unexpected, ill-fated events overtakes her life.

It is scheduled for release on Netflix on August 18.

