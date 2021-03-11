Geeta Kapur on DID 1 winner Salman Yusuff Khan

The winner of DID 1, Salman Yusuff Khan gets emotional as he returns to the show DID L’il Masters Season 5 after 13 years. He is appearing as a special guest along with dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande. After looking at them Geeta Kapur, who was the judge on DID 1 and this weekend appearing as a celebrity guest with Terence Lewis, says, “To watch Salman Yusuff Khan on the DID stage after such a long time reminded me of the very first season.” “All the memories are still fresh, and I still remember watching him dance for the first time in front of us. He set all the benchmarks and qualities for a dancer participating in Dance India Dance and I would really like to congratulate him once again as we didn’t get a chance to do so after DID 1,” adds Geeta.
Salman also mentions, “I was never the centre point of the show, it was Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Remo D’Souza who were and still are the focus of DID. ”
“When I came here, I never thought that I could find someone who would turn into my mentor for life. But, whenever we fall or get demotivated, this Trimurti is always there to help us. I am really lucky to have Geeta Kapur, Remo D’Souza, and Terence Lewis as my mentors for life,” concludes Salman. DID L’il Masters airs on Zee TV. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...