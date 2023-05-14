Geeta Kapur reveals how the tag Maa changed her world

The word mother, mumma, maa, baa, or aai is symbolic of nourishment, knowledge, wisdom and guidance. This identity was gifted to ace Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur, acknowledging her “mother-like” characteristics.
Talking about being called Maa, Geeta says, “It’s amazing. I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but when people call me Geeta Maa, I feel responsible and humble. I feel honoured that people look at me and say I have given them some kind of knowledge. It’s that one feeling that is hard to express in words.”In the upcoming weekend episode of India’s Best Dancers Season 3, Geeta will gift all contestants and choreographers a small idol of Natraj’, keeping alive the Guru-Shishya tradition.
