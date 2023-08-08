Geetanjali Mishra receives warm welcome on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan sets

Geetanjali Mishra recently became a part of &TV’s comedy, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, as the new Rajesh Singh, aka Rajjo, Daroga Happu Singh’s (Yogesh Tripathi) dulhaniya.
As the actor began shooting, the cast and crew extended a heartfelt welcome, showing their enthusiasm.
Geetanjali says, “I am filled with immense gratitude as I embark on this incredible journey. Initially, I felt anxious about how people would react to my presence on the sets, but their overwhelming love and support have instilled newfound confidence in me. Words cannot adequately express the depth of my emotions and gratitude. This role truly feels like the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am ecstatic to have been given this chance. I promise to dedicate myself wholeheartedly and invest my passion and commitment into portraying this character.”
