Genelia Deshmukh has to wake up early even on Sunday, she shares why

ANI

Mumbai, March 19

For Genelia Deshmukh, when Sunday morning is supposed to be mean waking up late but her kids have different plans on how to spend it.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Genelia dropped a video with her kids- Rahyl and Riaan while heading to play football at 6:30 am.

In the video, Genelia can be seen as sleepy but her kids are high on energy.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sunday morning is supposed to mean waking up later but not when these 2 decide to play football at 6.30am." Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan.

Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love with the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

The yet-to-be-titled movie was launched in a grand manner with ace director SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as a chief guest. The film is produced by Sai Korrapati and will have music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, while Baahubali's lensman K Senthil Kumar will take care of cinematography.

#Genelia Deshmukh