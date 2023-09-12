 Genelia Deshmukh pens sweet note for brother Nigel on his birthday : The Tribune India

Genelia Deshmukh and Nigel D'Souza. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, September 12

On the occasion of her brother Nigel D'Souza's birthday, actor Genelia Deshmukh penned a sweet note on Instagram.

Along with a photo of the brother-sister duo, she wrote, "Happy girls are the prettiest, is what they say.. I don't know about the prettiest part but I know for a fact, that I'm the happiest sister in the world because I have the best brother ever..." 

She added,"Nigu Pigu you are a star, a friend, a man of his word, a man who is extremely compassionate and knows how to treat a lady and most importantly you are someone that we all depend on and love very very much. Happy Birthday @nigeldsouza12. Have a super special day."

Both can be seen in the photo smiling for the selfie Nigel was taking. Genelia was dressed in a yellow gown, while he was dressed in a black suit.

To this, Nigel replied, "Thanks Gens for supporting me. And guiding me in my weak moments. Though I am your baby brother, I can do anything and take on anyone for you. Love you, Gens."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor.

Â It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

