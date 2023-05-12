‘General Hospital’ actress Jacklyn Zeman passes away at 70

IANS

Actress Jacklyn Zeman, who played Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Spencer across more than 800 episodes of General Hospital, passed away aged 70. Jacklyn joined General Hospital in 1977 and has since appeared in more than 800 episodes over nearly 50 years. She played Bobbie Spencer, the sister to Pat Spencer (Dee Wallace) and Luke Spencer Sr. (Anthony Geary). Zeman is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey.