'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor killed at 37

Washington, May 27

In a heartbreaking turn of events, actor Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on ABC's 'General Hospital,' was tragically killed at the age of 37.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when three suspects attempted to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's vehicle, as confirmed by Deadline.

According to a law enforcement source, when Wactor confronted the thieves, he was shot by the suspects, who then fled the scene.

Wactor was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The suspects responsible for this heinous act remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

Wactor's mother, speaking to TMZ, expressed her devastation over the loss of her son. "Johnny was a wonderful person and a talented actor. He had so much more to give to the world. This senseless act of violence has taken him from us far too soon."

Johnny Wactor's career spanned both television and film. His role as Brando Corbin on 'General Hospital' from 2020 to 2022 won him a loyal fan base. The character, initially presumed dead, made a dramatic entrance as Gladys Corbin's (played by Bonnie Burroughs) son.

Brando's storyline included a poignant marriage to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and a tragic end, mirroring the untimely demise of Wactor himself.

