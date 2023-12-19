George Clooney on playing Batman again: Don't think there's enough for me to go back

Los Angeles, December 19
Hollywood star George Clooney has ruled out the possibility of him playing superhero Batman on the big screen again.
The actor had famously played Bruce Wayne aka The Batman in filmmaker Joel Schumacher's 1997 movie "Batman & Robin", which performed abysmally at the box office and was universally panned by the critics and the fans.
Clooney recently appeared as the Caped Crusader in the final moments of Andy Muschietti's "The Flash", the 2023 Warner Bros/DC film starring Ezra Miller.
At the premiere of his latest directorial effort "The Boys in the Boat", the actor was asked whether he plans to play the superhero again.
"I do not think there's enough drugs in the world for me to go back," the 62-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight.
About his cameo in "The Flash", Clooney said there was a demand from fans to see him as the iconic superhero.
"I thought there was such a clamour for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamour. I actually said, 'Where are my rubber nipples?' And they were like, 'Can we do it without the rubber nipples?' I was like, 'Well, it's not really my Batman, is it?'" he added.
Clooney's latest directorial effort "The Boys in the Boat", starring Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton, is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Daniel James Brown. The film will be released in the US on December 25.
