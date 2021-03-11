George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing gets 6-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Filmmaker George Miller took over the Cannes Film Festival with Three Thousand Years of Longing, his first directorial effort since Mad Max: Fury Road.
The film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, earned a six-minute standing ovation after its world premiere at Cannes’ Palais theater.
A love letter to storytelling and its tropes and parables passed down through history, Three Thousand Years follows a solitary academic (Swinton) and a burdened genie (Elba) she finds in a bottle in the markets of Istanbul.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister
The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...
8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP's Siddhartha Nagar
Passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla...