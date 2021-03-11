George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing gets 6-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Filmmaker George Miller took over the Cannes Film Festival with Three Thousand Years of Longing, his first directorial effort since Mad Max: Fury Road.

The film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, earned a six-minute standing ovation after its world premiere at Cannes’ Palais theater.

A love letter to storytelling and its tropes and parables passed down through history, Three Thousand Years follows a solitary academic (Swinton) and a burdened genie (Elba) she finds in a bottle in the markets of Istanbul.—IANS