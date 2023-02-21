German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front has seven wins at BAFTA Awards

German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night with a record-breaking seven wins, including for Best Director, Best Film and Best Film Not in the English Language.
The tally means the World War I epic now holds the record for a film not in the English language. The previous record was held by the 1988 Giuseppe Tomatore film Cinema Paradiso, which won five BAFTAs.
Colin Farrell-starrer The Banshees Of Inisherin won the second largest number of awards of the night, including both supporting actor categories with wins for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.
Writer and director Martin Mcdonagh also won for Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film, although his swipe at the film’s producer Searchlight — when he quipped that he had landed an award for the script without any notes from the studio — prompted a mixed response from the audience, with some possibly perceiving the comment as arrogant. The director quickly made it clear he wasn’t being serious, saying “kidding, kidding”.
Combined with Tom Berkeley and Ross White’s An Irish Goodbye winning Best Short, it proved a celebratory night for Ireland’s film industry, with Good Luck To You, Leo Grande actor Daryl McCormack, who was nominated for both Best Actor and Rising Star, joking it was the “Irish BAFTAs” on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
The top acting awards of the night went to Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler for their respective turns in Tar and Elvis. It was otherwise a disappointing night for Tar, with writer and director Todd Field losing out in the Best Original Screenplay and Best Director categories.
Elvis did marginally better. In addition to Butler’s win the film won in three craft categories: Best Hair and Make-Up, Best Casting and Best Costume. —IANS
Meet the winners
Here’s the complete list…
Best film All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Actor Austin Butler for Elvis
Leading Actress: Cate Blanchett for Tar
Best Director: Edward Berger for All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan for The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon for The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Adapted Screenplay: All Quiet On The Western Front— Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Best Cinematography: All Quiet On The Western Front—James Friend
Best Animated Film: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio—Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
Original Screenplay: The Banshees Of Inisherin: Martin Mcdonagh
Best Documentary: Navalny—Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae
Original Score: All Quiet On The Western Front— Volker Bertelmann.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...