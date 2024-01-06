Get ready for fireworks...

Gurnaaz Kaur

In the cinematic landscape of 2024, Bollywood enthusiasts are in for a treat as an eclectic mix of both anticipated and unconventional parings are set to ignite the silver screen with their sizzling chemistry and charisma spanning various genres. So, whether you are craving for high-octane action or heartwarming romances, this year’s lineup of some fresh jodis and exciting tales holds a promise to delight everyone.

Action in Tehran

Manushi Chhillar and John Abraham

John Abraham and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar are set to share the screen in the action-thriller Tehran, inspired by true events. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Arun Gopalan, the film is slated for a theatrical release on April 26. In the announcement stills, Manushi and John look action-ready holding guns in their hands. While John has a broody appearance in the picture, Manushi sports a tomboyish look with curly, short hair.

Interesting blend

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her debut in the South Indian film industry alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part 1. The new on-screen pair is expected to bring an interesting blend of their respective styles and acting skills. Janhvi, at an event, said that she prayed everyday to work with ‘her favourite’ Jr NTR. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is scheduled for release on April 5.

Fighting spirit

Raashii Khanna and Siddharth Malhotra

Raashii Khanna and Siddharth Malhotra unite for the action-packed film Yodha. Backed by Karan Johar’s production house, this fresh collaboration has sparked excitement among fans. As the film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role, it is also being touted as a love triangle. The anticipation is high for the intensity and vigor these actors will bring to the upcoming thriller scheduled to be released on March 15.

Prepare for an on-screen spectacle in 2024 as these dynamic couples set the stage ablaze.

Aiming for the sky

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan

The much-anticipated film Fighter is set to feature the dynamic pairing of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed movie, scheduled for release on January 25, promises to showcase the electrifying chemistry between the two actors. Playing Indian Air Force pilots, the film is hailed as India’s first aerial action franchise, with teasers and songs already offering glimpses of their sizzling on-screen connection. The duo’s collaboration has stirred excitement.

Quite a twist

Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar

In the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, with working title Production No.27, there’s an unconventional pairing of Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar. This duo is set to bring a fresh perspective to the narrative, injecting innovation and excitement into the Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster.

Youthful energy: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are set to make their on-screen debut in a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar. This fresh pairing of the youngsters is generating excitement, as they are expected to bring a contemporary vibe and youthful energy to the yet-to-be-titled film. The collaboration of Khushi and Ibrahim also marks the coming together of two influential Bollywood families.

North meets South: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif This year’s film calendar will begin with the film

Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, and it is set to feature the unexpected yet intriguing pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is scheduled to premiere on January 12. This mystery thriller, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, promises to be a tale of strangers’ encounters. Merry Christmas marks Katrina Kaif’s Tamil debut.

Contemporary couple: Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur

Prepare for a captivating on-screen duo as Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur come together for Anurag Basu’s Metro...In Dino, set to release on March 29. Billed as an anthology of ‘heartwarming stories of contemporary couples’, Sara and Aditya’s camaraderie is expected to be a visual treat.

Back in time: Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal

Laxman Utekar directs the highly anticipated film Chaava, featuring the dynamic pairing of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Scheduled for release on December 6, this fresh collaboration is said to be one of the highlights of the film. Vicky Kaushal, reprising the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, reunites with director Laxman Utekar after their previous success with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Fans eagerly anticipate the magic the duo.

Gripping tale: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are set to create fireworks this Dusshera with their collaboration in the riveting thriller Deva. The gripping action-thriller will release on October 11. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, the film follows an intense tale of a rebellious police officer (Shahid) investigating a high-profile case, who is entangled in a web of deceit and lies.

