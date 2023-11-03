Get ready for intrigue and suspense

In a whirlwind of excitement and anticipation, Sony LIV is all set to unveil the next chapter of the gripping saga that is Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. Streaming from November 3, this installment promises to elevate the drama, intrigue, and suspense to new heights, as it dives deeper into India’s one of the biggest scams.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio NEXT, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story boasts an ensemble cast of Gagan Dev Riar along with Abhinav Bansode, Amit Soni, Vyom Sharma, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Bharat Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal, among others. Under the expert guidance of show-runner Hansal Mehta, this series unfolds the 2003 stamp paper counterfeiting scam.

Tune in to Scam 2003 Vol. 2, streaming from November 3, exclusively on Sony LIV!