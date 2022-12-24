Get ready for Step Up 3

Wrap up your year with a battle of some smooth dance moves as Lionsgate Play announces Season 3 of Step Up: High Water.
Based on the cult film, Step Up, this series follows the drama, romance and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance. Created by Holly Sorensen, the show will stream in India from December 30.
Commenting on the storyline Dawn Wilkinson, who directed five of the season’s 10 episodes, said, “I love the way the characters are written. The stories are socially relevant but still entertaining and that engages an audience; makes them want to watch and makes them feel for the characters.”
