Get ready for #TheBaapOfAllShows 'Breaking Bad' in Hindi

Mumbai, July 27
Superhit American series 'Breaking Bad' will soon be available to Indian audiences in Hindi on Zee Cafe, the TV channel announced Thursday.
The crime drama television series showcases the transformation of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, from a high school chemistry teacher to a methamphetamine producer in order to save his family's future.
In a press release, Zee Cafe said "Breaking Bad" focused on the themes of antihero, power and integrity makes for a riveting watch for the viewers.
"The wait is over! The #BaapOfAllShows is BACK! But this time you can watch this #GOAT show not only in English but also in Hindi!" the channel posted on its official social media account.
It has yet to announce the air date of the Hindi version of the show.
Created by Vince Gilligan, "Breaking Bad" received multiple accolades across platforms, including 64 Emmy Awards and seven Golden Globes.
Also starring Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, and Anna Gunn, the show had a five-season run on its original network AMC from 2008 to 2013.
