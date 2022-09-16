Get ready to watch Valkyria Chronicles

Zee Café recently introduced its flagship programme Heroes of Café. After showcasing multiple Marvel movies, Zee Café now brings the show Valkyria Chronicles from September 19. The series will run on weekdays at 6 pm. Full of well-defined action moves, it is the story of a young lieutenant Welkin Gunther, who must lead a small platoon against the powerful Valkyria race and take back their homeland from a powerful invading group.