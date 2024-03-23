Get set for Adrishyam

Adrishyam, Sony LIV’s much-awaited thriller featuring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan, is set to stream from April 11. The show will take the audience on a captivating journey through the life and challenges of a spy, providing a fresh perspective to the spy-thriller genre.
Divyanka, known for her compelling performances, brings a mix of depth and authenticity to the character of inspector Parvati Sehgal, while Eijaz Khan shines in the role of Ravi Verma.
Eijaz shared, “Adrishyam brings me a very exciting opportunity to play a character whose love for his country stands above everything else. Ravi Verma embodies strength, determination, and commitment to protect his nation and brings the story of unseen heroes, who work the people 24x7, to the screen. It is an absolute pleasure to portray a character who speaks volumes about patriotism.”
