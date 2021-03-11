Get set for comedy series Home Shanti

Starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles, Home Shanti is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6. The series is a heartwarming tale of a Dehradun-based family’s quest to build their dream house. Directed by Aakanksha Dua, the series also stars newbie actors Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra.
Supriya Pathak says, “The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know about families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working in this series.”
Adds actor Manoj Pahwa, “I feel extremely proud to be a part of a special project like Home Shanti. I fell in love with the show’s storyline. Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters. Getting back on the sets with Supirya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me. I must applaud the new talent as well.”
