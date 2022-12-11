Get set for Durga Aur Charu

The legacy of the late Bondita and Anirudh Roy Chowdhary from one of the most-loved television shows Barrister Babu lives on through their daughters in Colors’ Durga Aur Charu. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show will premiere on December 12 and air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm. The channel has roped in popular actors Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati to play the lead roles as two sisters, Durga and Charu, respectively.

Set in the pre and post-Independence era, Durga Aur Charu chronicles the story of Durga (Aurra Bhatnagar), a meek and pessimistic girl and her street-smart elder sister, Charu (Vaishnavi Prajapati). Says Aurra Bhatnagar, “As young Bondita, I have received immense love and support from the viewers and now I am excited to step into the new role of Durga. She is the exact replica of her mother, who excels in academics but is socially awkward due to her upbringing. After making my debut with Barrister Babu, I’m thrilled to start a new chapter with the channel again.”