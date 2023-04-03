Get set for Garmi...

This April, be ready to experience Garmi on Sony LIV. Garmi is the story of Arvind Shukla, a young man who moves out of his hometown with aspirations to become a civil servant. He stumbles into the world of college politics, power-play and crime.

Created and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series has been produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal Ashok Thakkar. Garmi features an ensemble cast including Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, among others.