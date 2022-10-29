Get set for Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii

Colors’ has announced its new fiction show titled Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. The channel has roped in popular actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav in the lead roles of business tycoon Ravi Randhawa and school teacher Pratiksha Parekh, respectively. The upcoming show chronicles the lives of two couples, who belong to different strata of society but are bound by serendipity. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii revolves around a happy-go-lucky girl, who celebrates the little things in life, but is challenged by destiny.

Kritika Singh Yadav

Fahmaan says, “For me as an actor, nothing beats the excitement of being part of a new story. This show outlines how challenging and brutal fate can be when everything seems to be on one’s side. The character I essay has everything that it takes to be successful, but he is more than what meets the eye.”

Adds Kritika, “I will be seen essaying the role of Pratiksha, a simple girl, who spreads joy with her optimism. Pratiksha and I have a lot in common, and that’s what makes this show more special for me.”