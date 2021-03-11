Get set for Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Inspired by true events, Srijit Mukherji has brought forth an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that is located at the edge of a forest. Titled Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, the film is dark humour laced with satire.
It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta in the lead roles. The story revolves around Gangaram, played by Pankaj Tripathi. He adopts the infamous tiger practice and is willing to give up his life, so that the families of his village benefit from the government money, which is promised to the family of any tiger attack victim.
One fine day, he enters the forest and waits for his death. There he meets Jim, played by Neraj Kabi, who is a poacher and what follows next is a series of unprecedented and interesting events. Shares director Srijit Mukherji, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga has been a dream project for years. After I read about the real-life incidents in 2017, I immediately wrote the story and registered it, and was wanting to make it for a long time. So, finally, after five years the dream comes true and we bring you the story of Gangaram on the big screen.” The film will hit cinemas on June 24 this year. — TMS
