Get set for Social Currency

Eight social media influencers—Parth Samthaan, Bhavin Bhanushali, Ruhi Singh, Vagmita Singh, Rowhi Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Chopra, and Aakash Mehta—navigate through a series of challenges on Netflix’s upcoming show Social Currency. The show is set to stream on from June 22.

Sunny Leone, who came with a unique challenge for the influencers on Social Currency, says, “There is just one piece of advice that I have for all the influencers participating in Social Currency: love yourself. You should never change who you are. This is a show; enjoy it. Win the show in your own way.” Kusha Kapila, who has formulated some of the challenges, says, “I think this is a completely new genre. To shed everything you’ve already earned, to go in a competition like this, and to put yourself out there to the world, is indeed a challenge.”