Get set for supernatural thriller 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak

Star Bharat is set to launch a new supernatural thriller titled 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak. Featuring Rajveer Singh and Shambhavi Singh in the lead roles, alongside Aayushi and Krip Suri.

Rajveer says, “Abhimanyu Sinha is a police officer known for his volatile nature. He often finds himself in arguments and struggles to control his anger. Despite his efforts, controlling his anger is challenging for him. As a police officer, his perspective on life is very clear, and he doesn’t easily fall prey to deception.”

Shambhavi Singh adds, “I am playing the character of Preeti in this show. She is an intelligent girl, and her contribution to the story is vital. Preeti is dedicated to her family and villagers. Her primary goal is to fulfill her father’s dreams, no matter what challenges come her way.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat