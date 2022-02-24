Get set for ‘The Good Fight’

The Season 4 of Christine Baranski and Sarah Steele-starrer The Good Fight will be premiered on Zee Café tonight (February 24). The show is based around the life of Diane, who loses her job after a large financial scam destroys her savings and discredits her goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie). The two are then forced to join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s leading law firms.

Season 4 imagines another world where Hillary Clinton won the presidential elections of America over Donald Trump. The upside-down is right-side up, Diane discovers. But the twist comes fast and furious. Harvey Weinstein, an Oscar-winning Hollywood legend, is a popular power broker in Hillary Clinton’s America. With the new plot, the show challenges its biased perspective of the previous seasons and thus makes it a must-watch for everyone who enjoys politico-legal comedies.