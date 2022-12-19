Get set for The Sound of Music, an original Broadway production on Zee Theatre

This Christmas, rekindle your sense of wonder with Zee Theatre, as it brings an internationally acclaimed musical to the small screen. Get set for The Sound of Music, an original Broadway production based on Maria von Trapp’s, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, which opened in 1959 and was followed in 1965 with an iconic film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. The film went on to win five Academy awards and what lives on till date is the musical score by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It continues to be replayed in various formats in multiple productions.
It stars Grammy winner Carrie Underwood as Maria along with Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Christian Borle, and Laura Benanti. Songs like Maria, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi and Sixteen Going on Seventeen will come alive in all their glory on December 25 when the musical will be aired on Tata Play Theatre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...