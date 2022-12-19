Get set for The Sound of Music, an original Broadway production on Zee Theatre

This Christmas, rekindle your sense of wonder with Zee Theatre, as it brings an internationally acclaimed musical to the small screen. Get set for The Sound of Music, an original Broadway production based on Maria von Trapp’s, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, which opened in 1959 and was followed in 1965 with an iconic film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. The film went on to win five Academy awards and what lives on till date is the musical score by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It continues to be replayed in various formats in multiple productions.

It stars Grammy winner Carrie Underwood as Maria along with Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Christian Borle, and Laura Benanti. Songs like Maria, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi and Sixteen Going on Seventeen will come alive in all their glory on December 25 when the musical will be aired on Tata Play Theatre.