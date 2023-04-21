Get set to watch horror short film The Haunting

Amazon MiniTV has dropped the trailer of horror short film, The Haunting. Written, directed and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, it features Erica Fernandez, Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag. It is based on real-life incidents and is about a girl who has been haunted by a ghost ever since her sister passed away.
“I am fascinated by the mental struggles that people go through. People descending into madness, both supernaturally and metaphorically, makes for fascinating narratives and is a favourite theme of mine,” said Tanveer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...