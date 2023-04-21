Get set to watch horror short film The Haunting

Amazon MiniTV has dropped the trailer of horror short film, The Haunting. Written, directed and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, it features Erica Fernandez, Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag. It is based on real-life incidents and is about a girl who has been haunted by a ghost ever since her sister passed away.

“I am fascinated by the mental struggles that people go through. People descending into madness, both supernaturally and metaphorically, makes for fascinating narratives and is a favourite theme of mine,” said Tanveer.