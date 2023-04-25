 'Ghostbuster' franchise returns to New York City, makers reveal via video : The Tribune India

'Ghostbuster' franchise returns to New York City, makers reveal via video

The sequel cast of McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon i

'Ghostbuster' franchise returns to New York City, makers reveal via video

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is directed by Jason Reitman. ANI



ANI

Washington, April 25

'Ghostbusters' franchise returns to New York City. The makers have revealed video footage featuring several actors and giving insight into the film at CinemaCon 2023, Los Vegas.

The franchise fans will feel nostalgic as the movie returns to where it all started. The makers have finally revealed that the sequel is based in New York City. The video was released at the Sony-CinemaCon presentation.

Producer Jason Reitman appeared via video sans footage with the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel cast of McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon in what was the debut look of the movie, returning the franchise back to New York City where the first instalment of the series took place.

CinemaCon remains memorable for the franchise as Reitman, and his late father Ivan Reitman showed off Ghostbusters: Afterlife here in 2021.

The first in-person confab after a year's pause due to Covid. An exhibition immediately supported it and made USD 204.3M at the November box office that year.

Reitman in the video shared how his father told him to lose a vehicle going over the bridge during that screening.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, centred around the daughter and grandkids of Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler. The sequel is directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote with Jason Reitman.

At the end of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home. And before anyone ever heard the title Afterlife, we called it Rust City. The sequel is supposed to be the follow-up for the same storyline.

The sequel 'Ghostbusters: Firehouse will release on December 20, 2023.

#Ghostbusters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab SIT REPORT BENT COPS

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

2
Diaspora

Lord Indarjit Singh to represent Sikh community on King Charles III coronation

3
Editorials

Amritpal in the dock

4
Diaspora

‘One of the worst rapists’: Prominent Indian community member in Australia found guilty of multiple sexual offences

5
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

6
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

7
World

Dubai-bound aircraft reports fire; then heads to destination with indicators reported normal

8
Chandigarh

Passport offices open on April 29

9
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

10
Nation

AFT upholds dismissal of IAF officer for accepting cash, leaking documents of AN-32 overhaul project to foreign vendor

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantl...

First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship

First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship under 'Operation Kaveri'

278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saud...

Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers’ petition and posts it for Friday

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

The apex court listed the matter for further hearing on Frid...

Amritpal Singh quizzed by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

Waris Punjab De chief kept in a separate cell, not allowed t...

Police station set afire by locals protesting over death of teenage girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj

Police station set afire by locals protesting over death of teenage girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj

People allegedly belonging to Adivasi and Rajbangshi communi...


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Army Western Command chief bats for indigenous production of defence equipment

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to Chandigarh MC staff

Dera Bassi tragedy: SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sector 25, three juveniles nabbed

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide