Gia Manek set for OTT debut

Actress Gia Manek is set for an OTT debut with the film Kaam Chalu Hai, which stars Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Palash Muchhal, the ZEE5 original film marks the reunion of director-actor duo, Palash Muchhal and Rajpal Yadav, after their last successful film, Ardh.

Gia Manek

Kaam Chalu Hai will be available to stream for free from April 19 on ZEE5. Kaam Chalu Hai is a thought-provoking drama that sheds light on the tragic reality of road accidents caused by the deadly potholes on roads.

Gia said, “I am elated to mark my OTT debut with Kaam Chalu Hai, with such a sweet and talented bunch of people, including our lovely director, Palassh, and the extraordinary actor, Rajpal sir. Also, what better than an inspiring story based on true events. I hope that more and more people watch Kaam Chalu Hai and get inspired by this moving story.”