Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spotted kissing while dining in NYC

Bradley Cooper, who was recently seen in Maestro, was seen cosying up with Gigi Hadid. They were seen sharing a kiss, while dining outside together at an Italian restaurant in New York City.
The couple could be seen leaning towards each other as they mingled with Queer Eye stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski, among others, at what appeared to be a group dinner at the West Village hotspot.
As per reports, the dinner appeared to be a celebration for Porowski’s 40th birthday. “Happy birthday Angel @antoni”, Hadid wrote in an Instagram story, accompanied by a video that appeared to show Porowski blowing out candles on a birthday cake.
