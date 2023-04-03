Gigi Hadid's 'unforgettable first India trip' incudes visit to Mumbai's CSMT, Gateway of India; here are pics

Tribune News Desk

Chandigarh, April 3

Gigi Hadid has had an 'unforgettable' first trip to India. The supermodel who is here for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), has shared some special pictures from her time in Mumbai. She visited Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Gateway of India and her pictures from the visit are going viral on social media.

Along with pictures from her Mumbai darshan, she wrote a gratitude note fro the Ambanis.

In the caption, she wrote, "Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honour to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India." "After seeing the opening nights of 'The Great Indian Musical' and 'India in Fashion' exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions - from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions - I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Her pictures include photos with her team from the Gateway of India, some glamourous shots from the inauguration and also an image of her drinking coconut water.