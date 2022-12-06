Gil Kenan to direct sequel of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Los Angeles, December 6
Filmmaker Gil Kenan will be taking over the director's chair for the sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife".
According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the core cast of the Jason Reitman-directed 2021 movie -- Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace -- will return for the sequel.
The code name for the film is Fire House, a nod to the setting of the 1980s films that will be included in the new installment.
Kenan had also worked on "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" as he co-wrote and executive produced the movie with Reitman. The duo have co-written the sequel as well.
"It's an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film,” Kenan said in a statement.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" was a direct sequel to Bill Murray's iconic supernatural comedy movies "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989).
It followed the story of a single mom and her two kids, who arrive in a small town and they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprised their roles from the original films.
