 'Ginna' trailer: Sunny Leone-Vishnu Manchu promise frothy mix of thrill, comedy and action : The Tribune India

'Ginna' trailer: Sunny Leone-Vishnu Manchu promise frothy mix of thrill, comedy and action

Two songs of the films also released along with the trailer

'Ginna' trailer: Sunny Leone-Vishnu Manchu promise frothy mix of thrill, comedy and action

Sunny Leone and Vishnu Manchu in 'Ginna' trailer. YouTube/AVA Entertainment

Chennai, October 9

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu launched the Hindi trailer of his upcoming action comedy entertainer, 'Ginna' at a packed event in Mumbai.

Directed by Surya, the film features Vishnu alongside Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in the lead.

A wholesome mass entertainer, the film's trailer promises a frothy mix of masala with thrill, comedy, action and drama. Besides the whistle worthy trailer, the makers also launched the film's title track and an energetic song titled 'Goli Soda'.

Vishnu said: "It was heartwarming to see so many people at the event. It showed us that cinema truly has no barriers. I hope we have made a film that entertains people across the board. We received a thunderous response for our trailer and I hope the love quadruples in the days to come."

Watch the trailer:

The film's leading lady, Paayal Rajput, said: "It was such a warm welcome for our film 'Ginna'. This is a very special film for us. We have made a movie that will make people laugh and cry and have a great time at the movies. The whole lure of cinemas is to escape into another world and enjoy it. 'Ginna' is made with that motive. It was wonderful to see people respond so beautifully to our trailer..."

Produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, 'Ginna' has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography by two-time National Award winner Chota K. Naidu. The film is written by Kona Venkat, who is known for penning scripts of Vishnu's earlier hits - 'Dhee' and 'Denikaina Reddy'.

'Ginna' is slated to release on October 21 Worldwide in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

IANS

#Ginna #sunny leone #Vishnu Manshu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor takes exception to CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from reception held for President Murmu, AAP hits back

3
Punjab

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

4
Trending

'RIP my little rockstar': South African cricketer David Miller shares a heart-rending post

5
Features

The tank, mechanised makeover: Armoured Corps and Mechanised Infantry are undergoing their biggest transformation

6
Business

'Shocked to hear...', Maiden Pharma breaks silence on cough syrup deaths in Gambia

7
J & K

Former Governor Satya Pal Malik examined by CBI in corruption cases registered in J-K after his allegations

8
J & K

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

9
Nation

Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases

10
Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan calls out Manya Singh for insulting Sreejita

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

EC has barred Shiv Sena factions from using party name, symb...

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

At October 5 event attended by Gautam, Hindu deities were al...

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

Jesus Salgado was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2007 an...

‘Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar’: Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu at PEC Chandigarh

Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu at PEC Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Child labour: No FIR yet against potato farm owner

Kapurthala cops tighten noose on peddlers; 209 arrested in 3 months

Five test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Union Minister inspects road work in Phagwara

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver