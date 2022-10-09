'Ginna' trailer: Sunny Leone-Vishnu Manchu promise frothy mix of thrill, comedy and action

Chennai, October 9

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu launched the Hindi trailer of his upcoming action comedy entertainer, 'Ginna' at a packed event in Mumbai.

Directed by Surya, the film features Vishnu alongside Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in the lead.

A wholesome mass entertainer, the film's trailer promises a frothy mix of masala with thrill, comedy, action and drama. Besides the whistle worthy trailer, the makers also launched the film's title track and an energetic song titled 'Goli Soda'.

Vishnu said: "It was heartwarming to see so many people at the event. It showed us that cinema truly has no barriers. I hope we have made a film that entertains people across the board. We received a thunderous response for our trailer and I hope the love quadruples in the days to come."

Watch the trailer:

The film's leading lady, Paayal Rajput, said: "It was such a warm welcome for our film 'Ginna'. This is a very special film for us. We have made a movie that will make people laugh and cry and have a great time at the movies. The whole lure of cinemas is to escape into another world and enjoy it. 'Ginna' is made with that motive. It was wonderful to see people respond so beautifully to our trailer..."

Produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, 'Ginna' has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography by two-time National Award winner Chota K. Naidu. The film is written by Kona Venkat, who is known for penning scripts of Vishnu's earlier hits - 'Dhee' and 'Denikaina Reddy'.

'Ginna' is slated to release on October 21 Worldwide in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

IANS

