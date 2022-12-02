Ginny and Georgia Season 2 gets a release date

ANI

Washington, December 2

Popular Netflix series 'Ginny and Georgia' is soon going to be back with another season! On Thursday, Netflix announced that 'Ginny and Georgia', starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, will be back with season 2 on January 5.

The OTT platform also shared some first-look photos from the upcoming season, which shed some light on what happens after the Season 1 finale cliffhanger, which saw Ginny and her younger brother riding a motorcycle out of town after discovering that her mother had poisoned her stepfather.

In the photos, it's visibly clear that Ginny and her younger brother are back to live with their mother.

Check it out:

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres January 5 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/uQp3j2lsbH — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

According to Deadline, Netflix has indicated that Ginny must figure out how to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer in Season 2.

Ginny is burdened by the realisation that Kenny, her stepfather, did not die of natural causes, and she must now deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, but she killed to protect Ginny.

Georgia, on the other hand, would prefer that the past be forgotten; after all, she has a wedding to plan! But the strange thing about Georgia's past is that it never truly dies.

Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas round out the cast of the series.

Season 1 of the show hit the OTT platform in February 2021.

