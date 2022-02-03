Giorgia Andriani seizes the spotlight

Chandigarh, February 3
Actress Giorgia Andriani is quite active on social media and knows how to seize the spotlight. While she loves to keep her fans up-to-date on her daily activities, Giorgia often posts photographs and reels for her admirers.
A fashionista, the actress recently took to social media to showcase some stunning photos of herself. Wearing an orange satin high-slit dress, she is clearly flaunting her toned legs. Tresses in middle partition, smoky eyes, nude lipstick, luminous mascara, blush cheeks, she completed the look with black embellished stiletto heels.
Take a look at her sultry photos:
As soon asthe actress posted the photos on Instagram, fans couldn't stop applauding her and swamped the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.
On the professional front, Giorgia wasrecently seen in the song ‘Little Star’ opposite Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz Badshah. The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut this year in ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’ starring Shreyas Talpade.
